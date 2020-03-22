June 22, 1937 - March 6, 2020

Patricia Beattie, of Springfield, Oregon, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 surrounded by her four sons. Pat, age 82, arrived in Vermont from London, England in 1945. Following forty years in Vermont, she and her family left the snow to join her parents and half-sister in the warmer climate of Santa Barbara, California. Pat flourished in Santa Barbara with friends and family, was an active member of the Elks - and especially a supporter of Veterans' programs. She left her many friends in Santa Barbara in 2017 to be closer to her sons. Pat was an incredible child, spouse, mother, sibling, aunt, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. Regardless of whether she agreed with your position, she was supportive of those she loved. Pat is survived by her half-sister Joanie (McLellan) Domingue, her four sons, Mark Beattie (Wendy), Keith Beattie (Anayanci), Michael Beattie (Jean) and Craig Beattie. She is also survived by her niece Debbie (Bowley) Wiacek (Andy), five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Pat was predeceased by her parents William Sleep and Lillian (Sleep) McClellan, her step-father Kenneth McClellan, sister Shirley (Sleep) Bowley and niece Rebecca Bowley. There will be no services at Pat's request. In lieu of flowers or acknowledgement, please feel free to make a donation to a - or perform a random act of kindness in remembrance.