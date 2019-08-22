Montecito, California - Patricia Fullerton de Frise Gregg passed away peacefully at her home on August 13, 2019. She was dearly loved by her husband of 66 years, John Rains Gregg, her sons John (Katherine Ford Gregg), Jim (Martha Bellis Gregg), Bill (Catherine Anderson Gregg) and David (Mary Bishop Gregg), and grandchildren Courtney, Margaret, Isabelle, William, Charlotte and Jonathan. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brothers William and James de Frise.

Patricia was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 30, 1931. She spent her early years in Manhattan, New York and in Paris with her mother, Comtesse Mabel Fullerton and stepfather, Count Henry Harrison de Frise. She returned to Manhattan in October 1939, shortly before the Nazi invasion of France. She was a graduate of The Hewitt School and Pine Manor College. During and after college she spent time back in Minnesota, having fond memories summering on Lake Minnetonka at her Aunt Georgia Murphy?s home and living with her Granny Fullerton. After graduating from Pine Manor College, she married her husband and moved back to Manhattan. While there, she remained an active participant in her own alumnae associations; she was also involved with her husband?s alumni associations of Yale and Harvard Universities. Patricia and John moved to Mendham, New Jersey to raise their four sons. While in Mendham Patricia turned her love of animals into rescuing pets that she nurtured in the bucolic setting of her home. Patricia also loved fine antiques and collected many notable pieces. Throughout her life, she retained her love of French food and culture as well as her devotion to the arts. A keen wit, she enjoyed investing in the stock market at a young age and loved back- gammon and puzzles, interests which she shared with her entire family all her life.

After the turn of the millennium she and her husband John turned their sights west and moved to Montecito, California where she enjoyed time with family and friends. Patricia is remembered as a warm, kind, generous and sometimes feisty woman whose devotion to family was always first. A private family memorial service will be held this fall.

