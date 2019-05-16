Born on September 15, 1936 to Gladys Bloom and Morrill Winge in the small town of Dawson, Minnesota, Patricia was the oldest of five siblings. She graduated from Dawson High School in 1954 after being crowned Homecoming Queen. Her future husband and love of her life, Elliott (Al) Dahl, also grew up in Dawson. They had both moved to Minneapolis after high school and happened to be back in Dawson on the same weekend to visit family. They reconnected and instantly knew they would spend the rest of their lives together.

The happy couple began their married life in 1956 in Altadena, California while Al was still in the Navy. They eventually moved to Santa Barbara where they started their family. Always putting others first, she spent the first twenty years of her married life attending to her husband and three children. Eventually when Al started his business in 1977 (Dahl Air Conditioning), she was right at his side as his bookkeeper and assistant.

She loved her family and selflessly devoted herself to her husband, children and grandchildren. She lived as she died - in love, beauty, humility, and grace.

Only four days after the loss of her husband, she suffered a stroke. She slipped away in the early morning hours of April 22, 2019. She is survived by her three children: Deborah Dahl, Steve Dahl (Suzy), and Julie Edgar (Paul); her sisters: Anne Ellefson (Roger) and Cindy Gibbons; her brother Mike Winge (Patsy); four beloved grandchildren, one cherished great-grand daughter, and numerous extended family members.

Although she is sorely missed, the family takes comfort knowing that she is reunited in eternity with her soul mate.