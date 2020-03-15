February 23, 1941 - February 18, 2020

Patricia Mae Feinstein 78, died at home due to complications from the treatment of metastatic melanoma. She was surrounded by love, and true to form, did not go gently into that good night. She was a creative and passionate person, guided by curiosity. She asked herself the hard questions, and encouraged others to do the same. She loved her family, friends, and the ocean. We miss her, and the sparkle behind her blue eyes terribly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Feinstein. She shines brightly in the hearts of her family, daughters Mishelle Skinner and Maria McNeely, stepdaughter Sheri Feinstein, grandchildren Rachel Patricia Neff, Chase Jensen and Wyatt Thorpe, sisters Judy Dobson, Cathy Jarrett and Peggy Cannon, and dear friend Michael Sherwood.

Memories of Patty can be shared on the Conger Morris Medford Oregon website. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jackson County Oregon Special Olympics. Our family would like to thank the kind care of Dr. Mujahid Risvi.

Instead of a service, Patty would want the following: Get out and move your body, listen to good music, share your love, and vote.