Patricia died peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Her daughter Cathy Fraser, son William Smith, and daughter-in-law Julie Hanson-Smith were with her. She died in her own apartment, with loved ones and was surrounded by things that had given her pleasure over her lifetime. She was very thankful for the amazing compassion and love of the Valle Verde staff and community.

She was born on February 29, 1924 to Archie Orlando Torson and Caroline Sprecher Torson. Her dear brother John Archie Torson was born two years later, on February 1, 1926. Pat grew up in Independence Wisconsin, was Valedictorian of her high school senior class, went to Lawrence College in Appleton, Wisconsin, and earned a Masters' Degree at American University in Washington, D.C.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Gordon Boyd and her brother. She was also preceded in death by Ian Nairn Fraser, the father of her daughters Carol Fraser Scott and Catherine Nairn Fraser; and William E. Smith Jr., the father of her sons William E. Smith III and Matthew Tory Smith.

Pat is survived by her daughter Carol Fraser Scott, son-in-law Kevin Scott; daughter Cathy Fraser; son William E. Smith III, daughter-in-law Julie Hanson-Smith; son Matthew Tory Smith, daughter-in-law Cynthia Smith; granddaughters Karly Coleman, Elisabeth Smith, Sarah Scott, Lydia Smith, and Zoe Smith; grandsons Corwin DeSimone, William Smith IV and his wife Nereyda, Tory Smith, John Scott, and Gabriel Smith; great-grandson Tanner Smith and great-granddaughters Giselle Smith and Arwen Hodge.

She is also survived by John Boyd's son Alan Creighton Boyd; Carol Horsburgh and her husband Terry Horsburgh, Robin Boyd and his wife Carol Boyd. Pat loved John's children and their families, enjoyed visiting them in England and their visits to the United States.

Pat was a successful life insurance salesperson at AXA Equitable. She was a Charted Life Underwriter ("CLU") and Chartered Financial Consultant ("ChFC"). She was a member of the Million Dollar Roundtable and Presidents Circle. She was inducted into the AXA Hall of Fame and was the 3rd woman to achieve that honor at that time.

Pat was a leap year baby and always enjoyed being much younger than her contemporaries. Perhaps this youthful predisposition helps explain her boundless energy, drive, and ambition. She was also blessed with beauty and charm. These qualities were complemented by a tremendous generosity of faith, spirit, thought, and life. One of her dear Valle Verde friends said that Pat touched something deep inside everyone she met. She certainly had a smile and twinkle in her eye that made everyone feel welcome. Her energy and love of life were alluring to us all and as Ingrid Boyd said, we have a big gap in our lives without her. We must fill this void with joy and happy memories even in our sadness.

She loved living in Highland's North Carolina, After John and Pat retired to Highlands in 1989, Pat was very active in the community. She was the chairwoman of the Bascom Art Gallery for four years and instrumental in founding the Bascom Center for the Visual Arts. She helped found Macon County League of Women Voters. She was active in the Highlands institute for Religious and Philosophical Thought (HIARPT), the Women's Dialogue, The Jung Study Group, Highlands-Cashier Chamber Music Festival, Bel Canto, Jackson-Macon Conservation Alliance, and the Highlands Housing Inc. She was an elder in The First Presbyterian Church of Highlands and enjoyed many years of service at the church.

She was deeply committed to progressive causes and gave generously to countless charities. She was an early advocate of school desegregation and participated in organizing for the Southern Christian Leadership Council. She believed in equal rights for everyone and she was a champion for those who were oppressed in any way. She loved to read, listen to music, and through her brother John, collect beautiful art.

Pat moved to Santa Barbara and Valle Verde in 2012 when she was 88 years old. Her daughter-in-law Julie Hanson-Smith told her of its beautiful setting and campus. Pat felt right at home from her 1st day. She spent seven happy years there and continued her lifelong pursuit of friendship and community activity. She even took up rock carving under the tutelage of Rebecca Davis. She had many wonderful friends at Valle Verde and in Santa Barbara who were so generous and loving, especially in her last year.

Pat was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends, particularly if that gave her a chance to cook one of her favorite dishes. She loved the outdoors and is the only seventy plus year old we know that hiked the Milford Trek in New Zealand. She loved hiking around Highlands North Carolina, the Botanic Garden in Santa Barbara, and the Douglas Preserve overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1:30 P.M., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Valle Verde. Another celebration will be held in Highlands, North Carolina in May 2020. She will be interred along side her parents and brother near her birthplace in Wisconsin.