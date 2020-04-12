Patrick Donald Cook, a native of Santa Barbara passed away 3/21/20 in Reno Nevada. He was 83 years old.

He was married to Janna Walters Cook for almost 62 years after meeting when he got out of the Navy. He was a retired Santa Barbara City Firefighter which he served for 25 years. He then went on to establish Bucks Lake Volunteer Fire Department and served as Chief for 13 years. He was a Scottish Rite Free Mason in Santa Barbara, and a previous member for Trinity Lutheran Church also in Santa Barbara which his grandfather was a founding father. He was a current member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Quincy Ca. His family has resided in Santa Barbara since 1878. He later moved to Graeagle California after he retired. He is survived by Janna Walters Cook (Wife), Wade Patrick Cook (Son), Spencer and Julie Garrett (Daughter), Wade and Wesley Cook (grandsons), Cambria (Dain) Smith and Alyssa Garrett (Granddaughters), Patrick and Olivia great grand children. Also many nieces and nephews. Donations can be sent to : Bucks Lake Volunteer Fire Department, P.O.Box 119, Meadow Valley California, 95956