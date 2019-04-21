Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Emma Honeycutt Stanovich.

Patsy Emma Honeycutt Stanovich, of Santa Barbara, passed away on April 14, 2019 at the age of 86.

Patsy was born on August 29th, 1932 in Huntersville, NC to Marvin and Ruth (Gardner) Honeycutt. In her early years, Patsy grew up on a farm and loved riding horses. She shared this love with her children. She attended Davidson High School where she played on the basketball team and graduated in 1950. Patsy attended Charlotte Business College and then went on to work for IBM in Charlotte, NC. On March 17th, 1962, she married James Herbert Stanovich at Davidson Methodist Church in Davidson, NC. She moved with her new husband to San Pedro, CA where they started a family. In 1975, they moved to Santa Barbara with their two young children, Karen and Philip. Patsy was an active member of St. Mark Methodist Church in Santa Barbara and was the church librarian. She was a gifted quilter and seamstress, and loved the quilting groups she belonged to. She was a loving wife, mother and Mammaw.

Patsy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jim, daughter Karen Slattery, son Philip Stanovich, granddaughter Emma Slattery, grandson Myles Slattery, brother Donald Honeycutt, and niece and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Ruth Honeycutt, and sister Carolyn Honeycutt Cashion.

A private family memorial service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm, Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel Chapel. Funeral arrangements made by McDermott Crockett Mortuary.