Paul Henry Barrett passed away in Santa Barbara, California on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at age 96. He was born December 4, 1922 in Petaluma California to Roy Henry Barrett and Ethyl (Wyatt) Barrett. He grew up in Nevada and Montana. After graduating from Montana State College he joined the Navy for two years toward the end of World War II. He served on an aircraft carrier in a special electronics unit that repaired the new radar systems. After the war ended, he received a PhD in Physics from UC Berkeley and joined the faculty at UC Santa Barbara. There he was instrumental in the development of the new physics department, serving as its first chairperson. He taught physics and conducted research at UC Santa Barbara for 33 years, continuing on afterwards as an associate dean.

He met his wife Virginia at a college youth group at Berkeley. They were married for 71 years (from 1948 until his passing). They raised a family in Santa Barbara, including sabbatical years in Massachusetts and Oxford, England. They enjoyed family vacations backpacking and sailing.

After retirement, he explored a variety of interests: starting an avocado orchard, researching family history, square dancing, woodworking, bird photography, and travel. He volunteered at the Lake Cachuma Nature Center.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Roger Wyatt Barrett and JoAnn Elaine Barrett. He is survived by his wife Virginia, his sons Bruce, Keith and Ross, and grandchildren Sophie (Barrett) Southern, Kaitlin Barrett, Michael Barrett, and Zane Barrett

There will be a Celebration of Life at 10:30AM on Thursday, August 8, to be held at the Quail Lodge Lounge (Valle Verde Retirement Community), 930 Senda Verde, Santa Barbara, California.