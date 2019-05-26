Paul Kendall DuPar was born December 23, 1938 in Monrovia, CA to Paul and Annie Laurie DuPar. The youngest of three boys, Ken grew up the son of a minister. He married Ann Sweet on February 10, 1962. That same year he was drafted into the Army and was stationed at Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, AL. In 1964 Ken and Ann moved back to California. Ken graduated from Cal State Los Angeles in 1968 and began working at Burroughs Corporation/Unisys as a software engineer. Later he worked for ACC/Ericsson and Santa Barbara Bank and Trust. Ken went home to be with the Lord after succumbing to complications related to Parkinson?s Disease on May 6, 2019.

Ken loved gardening, raising chickens, camping trips with the family at Hume Lake, and dessert. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, dedication to his family, and love for Jesus and His church.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, three sons, their wives, and nine grandchildren. There will be a memorial service for Ken at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Santa Barbara Community Church. All are welcome to come celebrate his life. Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.