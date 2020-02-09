8/15/1933 – 1/24/2020

Paul W. Hartloff Jr. passed to his eternal home on January 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Paul was born on August 15, 1933 to Paul W. Sr. and Vera Hartloff in Tacoma, Washington. His family later moved to Eureka, California where he spent most of his early years. After high school, he continued his education as a History major at the University of California Berkeley graduating in 1955. He then attended Boalt Hall Law School at Cal Berkeley earning his LL.B (Bachelor of Law) in 1957.

At Berkeley, Paul met the love of his life, Felicie Fitzgerald and they were married in 1957. Moving to Santa Barbara, he started his legal career at the firm of Schramm, Raddue & Seed, becoming partner in 1963. Specializing in tax and business, Paul practiced law in Santa Barbara for 53 years. One highlight of his career was preparing the initial public offering for Circon Corporation.

One of Paul's life's passions was giving, which was seen regularly through his generosity to family and many organizations. A 61-year resident of Santa Barbara, he served on many boards including the Channel Cities YMCA, Sansum Clinic, and the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation. Paul regularly attended Saint Raphael Catholic church and more recently, San Roque parish. He was honored as member emeritus of the Santa Barbara Club having joined in 1967 and was also a longtime member of La Cumbre Country Club.

Paul was an avid reader and loved to travel, having a lifetime goal to see all the places mentioned in Richard Halliburton's Book of Marvels. He loved the mountains and fishing, taking his family on annual trips to Huntington Lake in the Sierra Nevada and later to Yellowstone for fly fishing and other adventures.

A beloved husband and father, Paul was known for his character, even temper, and counsel to extended family members, friends and colleagues. His previous home of nearly 50 years in Hope Ranch was a treasured gathering place for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Felicie; son, Paul Michael Hartloff and his wife Mary Hobson; daughter, Christine Myers and her husband Jeff; grandson Eric Myers and his wife Kate and their children George, Andrew, and Felicie; and granddaughter Jennifer Myers. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Arvilla Bentz.

His family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the Cottage Hospital staff and the Sansum Clinic doctors, particularly, Dr. Ransohoff and Dr. Garber, for their extraordinary care.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. at San Roque Catholic Church, 325 Argonne Circle, Santa Barbara with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Paul's honor be made to: the Sansum Clinic, the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation, the Santa Barbara Club Preservation Foundation, or a .