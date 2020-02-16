Pearl J. Beckham was born February 26, 1919 in Yuma, Arizona. She passed away February 11, 2020 just 15 days shy of her 101st birthday.

Her family now deceased included parents Frank & Bessie Johnston; brothers Walter, George, Donald, Ben, Claude, Clyde; beloved sisters Elizabeth and Patsy. Survived by brother Alvin Johnston in Alaska.

Her children include daughters: Bettye Fue, Pamela Barker, Sons: John T. and Jerold Beckham. Son Jeffrey is deceased. Four granddaughters, two grandsons, two great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter, and one great-great-grandson.

Pearl never met a stranger. She belonged to many groups including Mother's Club, Sewing Club, Theta Chapter of Phi Epsilon Phi sorority, Eastern Star, and Calvary Baptist Church since 1949. In early 1960s she became a Licensed Vocational Nurse through Santa Barbara City College, pursuing this career until her late 80s.

Pearl will be laid to rest on Tuesday, February 18 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery at 11:00 AM.