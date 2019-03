Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penny Perry.

Penny Perry (Thayer) passed away in hospice care on March 3rd, 2019 in Santa Maria, CA at the age 88. Penny is survived by 2 sons, Tom Thayer of Chino Valley, AZ and John Thayer of Santa Maria, CA, and 2 grandsons Eric Thayer of Alaska and Justin Thayer of Oregon, and 3 great grand children.

She was preceded in death by her son Barry who died in 1976.

She spent her last 20 years living in Santa Barbara and loved taking her daily walks at Shoreline Park.