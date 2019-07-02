Peter B. (Pete) passed away unexpected on June 8, 2019 from complications of Diabetes. He was born in Santa Barbara to Joe and Erma Capovilla on March 12, 1939. He went to local schools graduating from Santa Barbara High, class of '56. Many knew him as "Pete the Plumber". He started as an apprentice @ age 17 years. Then became a journeyman in 1962, receiving his Contractors License and founded Pete's Plumbing and Heating in 1977 retiring in 2007. Pete enjoyed sports; baseball in Junior High and High School, golf, fast-pitch softball to bowling. He also enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball and Girl's Fast-pitch softball. In his later years, he spent many weekends at car shows showing his '29 Model A pickup. Pete was predeceased by his parents and his sister Eleanor. He is survived by his wife, Gloria. His children Janet (Dan) Madden, Anne (Remy) Chelini and Joey Capovilla, and eight grand children. He will be missed by many. Memorial will be held at a later date. The family requests donations to Pete's favorite charity in his memory .