Peter George Burtness, 78, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 surrounded by family in the comfort of his Santa Ynez home. He was born on September 10, 1940 to George and Aubie (Torkelson) Burtness

in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.

The young Norwegian family moved from snowy Minnesota to sunny California when Peter was 6 years old. Santa Ynez would remain his forever home. Peter enjoyed exploring the California Central Coast and the mountain valleys of Wyoming. He graduated Santa Ynez High School in 1958.

In June of 1975, Peter married Christine Heinen in a Happy Canyon backyard ceremony. His passion for airplanes filled his early life, owning up to three at one time. Peter served in the Army National Guard and has been a member of the Rancheros Visitadores for over 50 years. Peter loved buying real estate, building roads, and owning equipment. He was an avid collector of land, dump trucks, and jeeps. A close friend once said, "if it's old, ugly and heavy and you want to get rid of it, call Peter".

Peter is survived by his wife Christine, his three sons, Peter J. Burtness of Montecito, Matthew Burtness of Santa Margarita, and Christopher Burtness of Paso Robles, as well as five grandchildren Vivienne, George, Hailey, Gavin, and Hanna. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Aubie Burtness and his brother Paul Burtness.

The grave site service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Oak Hill Ballard Cemetery. The family invites family and friends to celebrate Peter's life at their Santa Ynez home between 1:00-4:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made directly to Rancheros Vistadores for their Breast Cancer Pink Foundation of the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of Cottage Hospital, Sansum Clinic, Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care for their kindness and support.

Loper Funeral Chapel, directors.