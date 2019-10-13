Peter Kevin Bowker died unexpectedly but peacefully at home on 30 Sept., 2019. Pete was the son of US Navy Capt. Albert Heritage Bowker (1912-2006) and US Navy Nurse Corp. Lt. Nellie Burrock Bowker (1920-2008). He was born at the Naval Air Station in Port Lyautey, Morocco on 28 Dec. 1955. He is survived by his daughter Lauren, son Albert Chase and ex-wife Karen. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Alfred Heritage Bowker (1953-1989).

Pete had run his own successful business as a general contractor and builder since 1998. He was a talented surfer and skier and was well known among California Central Coast and Hawaii North Shore Oahu surfing communities and at the Kirkwood Mountain Ski Resort. Pete was also an avid marine and fisherman, as was his paternal grandfather before him. He enjoyed nothing more than heading out on his carefully restored, Radon hulled sport boat, "Moonshadow," which he captained out of the Santa Barbara Marina.

Pete loved music and was often heard strumming his guitar and singing along with a wide range of favorite tunes. He also had an enormous affinity with water - whether swimming, surfing, life-guarding or boating he was never more at home that when he was at the sea. Most of all, Pete loved people and he always found time to get to know others, to offer support & advice, and to enjoy the company of others.

Pete will be remembered for his joyful embrace of life and his exuberant spirit. He had a kind heart, enormous generosity, and a welcoming and tolerant character. He skillfully combined his many warm and loving characteristics with a strong sense of duty, responsibility and discipline which was the legacy of his parents' life of service in the United States Navy.

He was the embodiment of the "aloha spirit," acquired through many seasons spent in Hawaii.

A – Akahai, meaning kindness to be expressed with tenderness;

L – Lokahi, meaning unity, to be expressed with harmony;

O – Olu'olu, meaning agreeable, to be expressed with pleasantness;

H – Ha'aha'a, meaning humility, to be expressed with modesty;

A – Ahonui, meaning patience, to be expressed with perseverance.

Pete Bowker lived his life with aloha.

His sudden death leaves his friends and family in profound grief, eased only by the many wonderful memories and stories he has left them with.

Peter will be remembered and his life will be celebrated with a surfer's "paddle-out" at Goleta Beach Park, Site A, on Sunday, 27 October from 11AM-5PM. Boat owners are encouraged to form a "boat-out" flotilla offshore. All of Pete's many family and friends are invited to attend. His ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony to take place on Oahu, Hawaii.