81. Born May 13, 1938 in Carpinteria, California to her parents Rafaela and Filemon Palafox of Zacatecas, Mexico.

She is preceded in death by her husband Alex Carranza, her daughters Patricia and Angela Ybarra, brother Rosendo "Gordy" Palafox, Marcos Palafox and grandson David Ybarra. She leaves behind her siblings Peter Palafox, Juanita Torres and Rebecca George. And her children Rita Ybarra, Carlos Ybarra Jr, and Lisa Ybarra all of Santa Barbara. She will be greatly missed by us all and remembered by her spunky attitude and charisma. She was truly one of a kind. Our mom/ grandma had 12 grandchildren, 22 great grand children, and 2 great great grandchildren. We want to thank all of the wonderful staff at Mission Terrace for keeping our beloved Petra in the greatest hands during her time at their facility. We will love and cherish your spirit forever Petra, Rest in Peace.