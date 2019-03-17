October 26, 1963 - March 9, 2019

On Saturday, March 9, 2019, at age 55, Phil Swieconek passed away suddenly at his home in Santa Barbara.

He is survived by his wife, Kirsten Swieconek, and son, Kyle (14), of Santa Barbara, his parents, Dr. John and Marilyn Swieconek of Lucas Valley, his sister, Susan Audrey of Petaluma, his brother Paul Swieconek of Petaluma, his nephew Daniel Carmody of Rohnert Park, and his niece Anna Carvalho of Terra Linda.

He was born in Los Angeles but grew up mostly in Lucas Valley. He attended Dixie School and Terra Linda High School. He graduated from University of California Santa Barbara and majored in business. All through his school years, he excelled in sports, playing basketball and baseball, a passion he passed on to his son.

After college, he settled in Santa Barbara, where he met his wife. For the past 21 years, he has worked for Cottage Hospital as an accountant.

Phil loved the ocean and would rise when it was still dark each morning to take a 6-mile walk before starting work. He enjoyed gardening and had the opportunity to do quite a bit of traveling with his family in recent years. He was a loving father and husband, and spent much of his weekend time taking his son to participate in sporting events and cheering him on.

Phil had a mischievous and playful side. Childhood family photographs caught him making funny faces and hand movements while others stood at attention. He was also the kind of person who would selflessly chip in to help out whenever needed. His family and friends felt loved and cared about by him. He was a tall, big-framed man with a huge heart, and with so much more left to give. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life will be held in Santa Barbara on March 23 at Unity Church 227 E Arrellaga, Santa Barbara, CA at 2pm. We welcome all friends, family and coworkers who wish to attend. An additional memorial service will be held in Marin County as well at a later date.