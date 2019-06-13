Phillip Martin Samuelson passed away on May 31, 2019. A devoted husband and father, Phil was a beloved family man and friend who will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.

Phil was born on April 22, 1964, to Peter and Joanne Samuelson at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara, joining three older sisters. He grew up in Montecito and attended Crane Elementary School. Phil spent his high school years at The Dunn School in Los Olivos, where he enjoyed playing lacrosse. He attended Santa Barbara City College before graduating from Pepperdine University with a bachelor's degree in Communications, with an emphasis in print journalism.

On October 7, 1995, Phil married Kathleen Etchepare at our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Phil and Kathleen met in 1989, while serving as magazine editors at a publishing company in Orange County that produced publications for pet owners and hobbyists. Phil loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and the natural sciences --basically anything having to do with animals, the earth, and the world around him.

Phil and Kathleen were blessed with two children, Karissa and Jake. He could not have been a prouder or more devoted father and husband. In 2004, the family relocated from California to Colorado Springs, Colorado. While in Colorado, the Samuelson family became involved in showing and breeding AKC champion Redbone Coonhounds. Phil became a well-known and respected expert and leader in the Redbone Coonhound breed.

Phil had a great capacity for joy. He also had a gift for engaging people in a variety of subjects and made a significant impact on many, many lives through his authenticity, genuine love for people, and natural ability to make those around him feel at ease.

Phil leaves behind his wife and children; his mother, Joanne Samuelson; uncle, Paul Samuelson; aunt, Elise Ganz; sisters, Anne Renzo, Erica Tannor, and Shelley Berger; brothers-in-law, Daniel Berger and Robert Tannor; niece, Samantha Tannor; and nephews, Bradley Tannor, Cole Tannor, William Berger, and Jesse Berger.

The funeral mass will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., with a reception to follow.