Phyllis B. Laffin, 95, of Carpinteria, CA, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. Born July 30, 1924 in Hollywood, CA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Georgia Burns, and is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William G. Laffin. She met Bill while attending Hollywood First Methodist Church and they were married there on June 23, 1949. They lived on the campus of USC until Bill graduated in 1952 and then moved to Granada Hills, CA. There Phyllis became a loving mother and a wonderful homemaker. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing gourmet meals for her family and friends. In 1991, she and Bill moved to their favorite place in the whole world, Carpinteria. They would live happily together until Bill's passing in 2005.

Phyllis is survived by her two daughters, Lauri (Anthony) and Lindsey (Timothy) four grandchildren, Kevin, Kyle, Keri, and Gregory; six great grandchildren, Kevin, Kaden, Nathan, Kylie, Katelyn, Jack, and many other loving relatives and close friends.

The family wishes to thank those who have extended their love, thoughts, and prayers during her final days.

A service celebrating her life will be held on March 20, 2020, at 11:00 am, at the Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane. There will be a reception immediately following at The Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Rd., Carpinteria, 93013.