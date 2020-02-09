July 13, 1929 - December 10, 2019 (90)

Former resident of Santa Barbara, CA, Phyllis peacefully passed away at her home in Magalia, CA on December 10, 2019.

She was born at Cottage Hospital to Glen and Amy Nysewander on July 13, 1929.

Phyllis attended local schools, graduating from Santa Barbara High in 1947. Shortly after graduation, she started working in the Orthodontic office of Dr. Rathbone and Dr. Abbey. She retired after 35 years as their office manager.

Phyllis married Elmer (Bud) Black in 1948. Bud predeceased her in 2006.

While living on the mesa, she enjoyed daily walks on the beach, loved to knit, bowl, golf, fish and she would often be seen riding her motorcycle to work. Phyllis and Bud moved permanently to Magalia, CA in 1987.

Much gratitude to her dear friend Joy Chin for her kind and compassionate care.

At Phyllis' request, no services will be held.