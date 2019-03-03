Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Porfirio C. Flores.

Porfirio C. Flores, 93 of Pachuca Hidalgo, Mexico and resident of Santa Barbara, County since 1945 passed away in peace Sunday February 24, 2019 in the comfort of his beloved home surrounded by family.

Porfirio is survived by his Wife Susana Flores and daughters Carolina, Maru, Veronica, Lupe Spouse of Alfredo Perez, as well as 14 grand children.

He is predeceased by his former wife Maria, his sons Thomas, Ruben and Ernesto.

Porfirio will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and "El Tio" who loved walks, cruising by the beach, BBQ with family and friends. Especially loved helping others in need and sharing his great stories of Mining. He was proud of all the work he did in and around Santa Barbara as a Heavy Equipment Operator and was recognized by the Goleta Water District for the Labor of The Cachuma Project and Tecolate Tunnel. He brought so much of his wisdom to others.

Thank you to the Orta Family, and Visiting Nurse and Hospice of SB, Family and friends for your love and support.

Viewing will be held from 4-6 PM Thursday, March 7th followed by Funeral service 6 PM at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel on Sola Street. Burial service Friday, March 8th, 10:30 AM at the Carpinteria Cemetery District. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.