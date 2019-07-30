Ramon Alcerro, M.D. passed away at the age of 100 surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 20th at Vista del Monte retirement community, his home of 23 years. Ramon was born September 15th, 1918 in Comayagua, Honduras, Central America to Ramon and Anita Alcerro. He was the second child of five.

Ramon always loved to learn. He went to medical school in Tegucigalpa at the National University of Honduras and began his career in medicine as a Neurosurgeon. He founded the first private psychiatric hospital in Central America at El Hatillo, Honduras.

He met his bride to be, Tanchis in La Paz, Honduras. That very night he hired a marimba band to serenade her at her window. It was love at first sight and they were married one month later. They remained devoted to each other for the next 72 years. Together they raised 4 children, Frank Fortin (of Los Angeles) Sandra Castillo (deceased) Oscar Alcerro (of Santa Barbara) and Ramon "Rey" Alcerro (of Santa Barbara).

After the birth of their last child, Ramon decided to change his medical specialty and came to the United States to study psychiatry. He received his PhD in psychoanalysis from the Southern California Psychoanalytic Institute. He also received a master's degree in public health from the University of Pittsburg and completed a course of study in the field of public mental health from the Harvard school of Public Health.

The family moved to Westwood California in 1961. Ramon took a position at UCLA in the Neuro-Psychiatric Institute as a child psychiatrist. He was associate professor of child psychiatry at UCLA medical center. He also served as psychiatric director and director of public health for the LA Unified School District. He later started a private practice as well.

The family lived in Westwood until their youngest son graduated from college in 1977. Ramon and Tanchis decided to return to Honduras to slow down and get ready to retire. But that was short lived when Ramon decide to purchase, refurbish and administrate a small private hospital, Centro Medico. He re-joined the Rotary Club there and served as president as well as director of the program, Polio Plus, which succeeded in eradicating polio from the region.

In 1992 Ramon and Tanchis decided to return to the U.S. to be closer to their 3 sons and their grandchildren. They settled in Cathedral City in Palm Dessert to "retire". But once again Ramon was not ready to give up medicine nor Rotary. He began working in the County of Riverside Health Department, started a private practice and joined Rotary and served as president again.

In 1996 he and Tanchis moved to Santa Barbara to be nearer their family and found a new home at Vista del Monte. They loved their new friends and being able to watch their grandchildren grow. But Ramon still had the desire to continue seeing patients and so he went to work at the Ventura County Department of Behavioral Health then began a private practice in Santa Barbara. During this time the chief of psychiatry at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital left and Ramon filled the position for about 18 months until a permanent replacement could be found. He no longer drove at night, but his devoted wife would drive him to Cottage when called out in the evenings. Upon leaving Cottage Hospital he began volunteering at CALM (Child Abuse Listening and Mediation).

Ramon was awarded the National Medal of Science as the first psychiatrist of Honduras. He was honored for a lifetime of service by the Honduran Society of Los Angeles.

Ramon finally retired at the age of 91. But he continued his love of learning, taking classes and being tutored in computer skills and meditation and collaborating in neuroscience research. He and Tanchis loved to entertain and hosted new residents at Vista del Monte, introducing them to their new home. They loved to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries and their parties often held 100 to 200 family and friends. Nieces and nephews traveled to Santa Barbara to visit most weekends as well as a lifetime of friends.

Ramon leaves behind his beloved wife Tanchis, his 3 sons and 6 grandchildren, Frank, Adrianne and Kristopher Fortin, Zachary Alcerro, Patrick and Elena Alcerro and great grandson Jonah Alcerro and a second great grandchild due in late October. While he will be missed by so many, we celebrate the wonderful man that he was and all of the contributions he made to his many communities.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 4th at 2:00pm on the lawn at Vista del Monte, 3775 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to HUMAIN, Inc at www.wearehumain.org or send checks to HUMAIN, Inc., 4610 Mint Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93110. You may also donate to Vista del Monte, Residents Assistance fund, 3775 Modoc Rd. Santa Barbara, CA 93105, both in memory of Ramon Alcerro.