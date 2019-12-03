Randal Ervin Stokes, beloved father and friend, passed away on November 25, 2019, at the age of 71 of complications from cancer surgery.

Randy was born in Detroit, MI, on September 2, 1947 but only lived there a year before his family moved to Lake Elsinore, CA, where Randy graduated from Elsinore Union High School in 1965. He was an electronics whiz in high school and used this interest in the Navy, which he joined in 1965. He served as an Electronic Technician Class "A" and was honorably discharged in 1969. Randy received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with One Bronze Star, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device (1960-). After the service he lived in Foley, AL, and worked as a TV repairman in Pensacola, FL. After some time the family moved to Lancaster, OH, where his two daughters, Tara and Tiffany, were born. In 1978, Randy accepted a job at Circon Corporation in Goleta, CA. He worked for Circon and then Medical Concepts until 1986, when he began his career with Karl Storz Imaging. Randy worked for KSI until his retirement in January of 2018. He returned as a consultant for the KSI EE group on a few projects. Randy was instrumental in the growth of the company through the innovative medical grade camera systems he designed. His work helped to change the capabilities of Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Surgeries and he held several patents.

Randy was also involved in the church life of El Camino Presbyterian Church. He joined the church in 1993 and was a Deacon and Trustee for over 10 years. Randy's heart for those in need showed in his willingness to give of his time and himself whenever asked. He never said no. Randy built and managed the church sound system and donated his time and resources to make sure people could hear the sermons. Randy also maintained the website.

Randy is survived by his two daughters, Tara and Tiffany Stokes, his grandson Nathanyl, his granddaughter, Leah Schrimsher and her daughters Bella and Alyah Reeves, his sister, Pam Chaiboub, and his half brothers, Don Stephenson and Ron Warthman. A graveside service will take place a 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Creek Rd., Goleta, CA. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at El Camino Church, 7526 Calle Real in Goleta.