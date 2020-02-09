Randal Lee Scott, age 68, passed away surrounded by his family in Orgiva, Spain on December 20, 2019. Born in Alliance, Ohio, Randy grew up in Santa Barbara, attending Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara City College. He was active in Scouts and as a member of the SBHS tennis team. He will best be remembered as a family man and good husband and father.

Randy and his wife Salama moved to Spain where they built a house and raised olives and children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Willa Mae Scott. He is survived by his brothers, Douglas (Tamara), Mark, and James (Corinne), and by his wife, Salama, children Muhammad, Fatima, Halima, and Miriam and seven grandchildren. Services attended by over a hundred friends and acquaintances were held on December 21st in Orgiva, Spain.