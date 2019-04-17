Randy Hale, died peacefully at home in the neighborhood of Queen Anne, Seattle on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 after 66 years of a rich life in which she loved deeply, laughed often and left behind many who now carry her exuberant spirit in their hearts.

Randy was born in Suffern, NY on May 20th, 1952 to Russell Hale and Helena Hale (both deceased). She spent most of her youth in Santa Barbara, CA, graduating from San Marcos High, then attended the University of Colorado. Randy balanced a corporate training job with the joys of living in the natural beauty of Northern California and the cultural benefits of nearby San Francisco, including a love of community theater. Yet a mid-career switch to non-profit work opened Randy's eyes to her true passion; helping people.

Randy was every kind of friend one could hope for rolled into one: an easy laugher, a storyteller, a quiet listener, a compassionate, no-nonsense giver of advice. These qualities and a Master's degree from Columbia University qualified her for her next career as an oncology social worker. Randy stayed in New York City to work at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. She then started the first Gilda's Club, a community organization for people with cancer, their families and friends. She once explained her work to a friend this way: "Cancer patients are just people. Treat them like people, first and foremost, and you have something to offer".

Her love of both urban adventure and rural beauty was resolved when she chose to commute into the city while living in an idyllic cottage in Garrison, New York. Though fiercely intelligent, utterly charming and lovely by anyone's standards of physical beauty, long-term romantic love eluded Randy into middle age. Fortunately, while living in Garrison, Randy attended a wedding and met the love of her life, environmentalist Robert Pregulman. The couple moved to Seattle in 2000 and Randy continued her counseling career at Swedish Hospital. In Seattle, she continued to perform in local theater, made excursions to Orcas Island and added to the large number of friends she made wherever she went. Writing became a particular passion in the past decade and, with the help of a cherished writing group, Randy crafted beautiful essays on everything from her own cancer journey to life with her beloved pets, which over recent years numbered three cats (Pyewacket, Maggie and Sam) and three dogs (Dylan, Miguel and Haley).

Randy is survived by Robert, her husband of fifteen years, sister Sherry Reiff (Phil), niece Stefanie Reiff (Bill Nahill), nephew Phillip Reiff (Kristin), grand-nieces Nicole Nahill and Rowan Steiff, several cousins, and friends from California to New York and many places in between.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that interested friends donate to http://farestart.org/, where Randy volunteered, or the . In lieu of a funeral, there will be a gathering of friends and family this summer to remember and celebrate Randy's joyous and inspirational life.