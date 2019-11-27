Ray was born in El Centro, California on March 17, 1964. He grew up in El Centro, Phoenix, Chicago and Santa Barbara, where he attended La Colina Junior High, San Marcos High School, and Santa Barbara City College. He entered the building trade and worked as a general contractor until a snowboarding accident left him paralyzed in 2000. Ray had a zest for life and a can-do attitude. He rode boards and bikes and reveled in the climb and ascent of mountain and sea. He wrote music and lyrics and played a collection of guitars; he collected vinyl records and traced musical genres to their origins. He saw kindness and humor everywhere and expressed them with contagious smiles. Ray made his home a sanctuary for plants and critters; his garden prospered and his culinary skills delighted family and friends. Ray modified everything from standard to cool. Ray confessed in youth and held fast to his faith in Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord. He passed from this life on November 21, 2019 and is survived by his parents, Julie and Karl Willig. A private memorial is being planned by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.