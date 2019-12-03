Raymond Congdon Newton, Jr. ("Ray"), age 90, father of Mike and Kathryn, died peacefully at his residence in Santa Barbara, California on November 26, 2019. Ray and his older sister Deb (deceased), were the children of Raymond Sr. and Margaret Newton, of Wellesley, Massachusetts. As a boy he spent summers on the coast of Massachusetts, sailing and trapping lobsters. His greatest joy as a young man was hanging out the door of a small seaplane, photographing the coastline and then selling his photographs door-to-door. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and later met his wife, Margaret ("Peg", deceased) while both worked at Burroughs in Detroit. Ray worked for the international division, and his travels took him to South Africa, England, Austria, Brazil and – his favorite – Japan. He enjoyed making things for his family as cook (gourmet omelets, tri-tip bar-b-que) and as carpenter. Ray shared his love of camping with his family with many trips to Pismo Beach using his custom camping trailer. He was a gifted gardener growing everything from corn, to artichokes, to roses. Ray had a special fondness for his grandchildren, Jon, Dan, Chris and Dominque, keeping popsicles in the freezer, attending sporting events and making on-demand bacon. He will be missed. Per his wishes, a private gathering will be scheduled at a later date.