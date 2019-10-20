Raymond J Martinez passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 90 years old. Raymond was born on April 14, 1929 in Santa Barbara to Ramon Martinez and Esther Martinez (Robles). He attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School, which he left at the age of 17 to join the United States Marine Corps.

On November 29, 1952, he married the love of his life Lucy Sanchez. Raymond was a member of the Construction Laborers Union for 25 years. He retired at the young age of 48. He dedicated his retirement to his three grandchildren, volunteering at Notre Dame School Festivals, and delivering groceries for the Santa Barbara Food Bank to the Native American community. He was always willing to give a helping hand where needed.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Lucy, his two sons, Richard and David (Debbie), his grandson, David (Brittany), his two granddaughters, Allison and Karson, and his great granddaughter, Dylan.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Mission Terrace for taking such good care of Raymond during the last 2 years. Their love and support meant the world to us.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 9th at Tucker's Grove (Area 3) at noon.