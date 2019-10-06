Becky passed away peacefully in her home September 12, 2019. Becky was born to Joaquin and Petra Retamoza on March 13, 1951 in Oxnard, CA.

Becky is predeceased by her father Joaquin Retamoza, brothers Mark and John "Chente" Retamoza, and husband Tommy Espinoza.

She is survived by her loving and caring son Joaquin T "JT" Espinoza, her dear and loving mother Petra Retamoza, sisters Alexandra Cerda (Robert), and Marina Muscio (Al).

Becky loved being an aunt to Raquel Mostue, Robert Cerda (Mercedes), Matt Smith, John Smith and Leanna Cabanilla (Jayvee).

She was also a loving aunt to her great-nieces and nephews, Alec, Lily, Jay-Vee, Matias, Dallas and Becky took great pride in being the godmother to Mariah.

Becky loved sewing, knitting and crocheting and always showed her love to her family by making them handmade blankets and crafts. Becky leaves so many that loved her, she will be sadly missed.

Services will be held October 8th at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 East Sola St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93110.