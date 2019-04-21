Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Relva Maholtz.

Relva Maholtz, 96 of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on April 8, 2019 at Cottage Hospital with her youngest daughter Margo by her side. She was born April 7, 1923 to Vere and Evelyn McMullin in Leeds, Utah.

In 1953, while working for the Army as a civil servant, she met and married the late Joseph Adam Maholtz. They lived together in San Mateo before relocating to Santa Barbara in 1972. She continued her service career, first with the Marshal's office and then the Sheriff's Department Civil Division, retiring after 38 years in 2010. She was by the book, many times not politically correct, but had a zest for life and a quick laugh.

Relva is survived by her daughter Pamela Jarvie of Discovery Bay, CA, and Margo and Randy Rose. The family plans a private ceremony later this month. In lieu of flowers or donations, please send your remembrances to [email protected]