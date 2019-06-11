6/15/1939 - 6/1/2019

Reyes passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Santa Barbara.

Reyes was a kind, loving, compassionate man with a wonderful sense of humor.

He enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with family.

Reyes will be sadly missed but never forgotten by his 4 sons, 2 daughters, 19 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren, 2 sisters and all who knew and loved him. His memory lives on in our hearts.

Service will be held at St. Raphael's Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. Goleta, CA 93111 as follow:

Rosary: Wednesday June 12th at 7:00 pm.

Mass: Thursday June 13th at 10:00 am. - follow with a lunch reception at St. Raphael's Parish Hall.

Reyes fue el hijo mayor y huérfano de Padre, trabajo desde los 7 años para ayudar a su Madre y a sus hermanos a sobrevivir. El aprendió en la escuela de la vida y logró todo lo que se propuso como los grandes hombres que forjan la tierra. Creció a sus 6 hijos dejándolos grandes enseñanzas para hacerlos hombres y mujeres de bien, con valores sólidos y mucho amor.

Me fuí sin decir adiós pero me quedo en cada uno de ustedes.

A mis hijos, mis nietos, mis bisnietos, mis hermanas, mi familia y amigos; solo suspiren mi nombre y con ustedes estaré.

Hasta pronto.

Reyes Villagómez Barrios.