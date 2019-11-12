Richard Alan Nyquist 53 passed away peacefully on the morning of October 19, 2019. He was born in Santa Barbara on February 10, 1966. He attended Hollister, La Colina and San Marcos High School. He loved working on cars, fishing, shooting pool and spending time at Goleta Beach with his family and friends. He had a loving kind heart, always willing to help a friend in need. He was a loving son, brother, father and friend. We will miss his love, kindness, witty humor and infectious smile. He is survived by his parents Richard and Linda Nyquist, his daughter Nicole and grandsons Logan, Landon and Jaxon. He was preceded in death by his sister Debbie Nyquist, grandparents Austin and Mildred Nyquist, Bob and Margie Payne. Services pending.