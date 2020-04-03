Richard "Dick" Daniel Clark, of Lompoc, CA, died peacefully and went to be with the Lord on March 15th at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife, Alice, children Richard (Sharon), Vivienne, and Nancy (Brian), and grandchildren Peter (Anna), Heather, Stephen (Alicia), Michael, Daniel, Kathleen, and Mark and his great grandchildren (Jonathan, Isaac, Benjamin, Alayden, and Elrok). He is preceded in death by his father, Roy, mother, Leona, sister, Marjorie, and twin brother, Robert.

Richard was born on May 18, 1929 in Buffalo New York and later served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1955, he graduated from New York State University College in Buffalo with a degree in Math. In 1975, he received his M.A. in Administration from University of Alabama, Huntsville. He was married 64 years to his wife Alice who is a retired teacher. He had a career working in the defense and aerospace industry as a programmer, systems analyst, and in management on the SAGE system, APOLLO program, SAFEGUARD, MX missile program, and SPACE SHUTTLE program, retiring from Martin Marietta in 1987 at VAFB. Afterward he wrote software for the Naval Air Station F-18 simulator system.

His children remember him as a dedicated husband, father, and community man who encouraged them to pursue higher education and their career goals. Richard loved music, especially Big Band numbers and old hymns. He played his saxophone and the piano at church, in small groups, at nursing homes and Senior Center in later years. In 2003, he restarted his "Big Band Now", later renamed to "Dick Clark Big Band," consisting of many local talented and some retired professional musicians, which he organized, managed, and directed. He enjoyed visiting with his family, playing tournament chess, duplicate bridge, and traveling the world with his wife.

Details regarding his memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grace Baptist Church in Lompoc, CA. He received wonderful care and the family would like to thank his physician, Dr. Lawrence Riemer, the staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, CCC, and Fountain Square.