Richard "Dick" Gorman Cofiell Jr. passed peacefully on November 15, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. Born July 14, 1929 to Alma and Richard Cofiell in Towson, Maryland, Dick was raised by his grandparents Rose and Elmer Cooper in Whitehall, Maryland, where he often spent his summers working on his aunts' farms.

After graduating from the Church Farm School in Paioli, Pennsylvania, Dick served as a Radar man in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, with two tours to Korea. He eventually made his way to Santa Barbara where he met Lois, his loving wife of 65 years, while working at The Toy Factory. Always a hard worker, Dick progressed through several jobs including as a surveyor ("Powder Monkey") with Offshore drilling, in warehousing with Channel Paper Company and ending with nearly 30 years as an electrician for Delco Electronics.

He found his passion in retirement spending 18 years as a docent with the Lake Cachuma Nature Center, assisting with, among many things, the annual Fishing Derby, and numerous building and maintenance tasks. Dick and Lois loved and enjoyed square and round dancing for over 60 years. He also enjoyed all outdoor activities including camping, golfing, water skiing, birding and lawn bowling. He will always be known as the "king of Corn Hole" to his grandchildren.

Dick is survived by his wife Lois, children Cindy (Jim) Perry and John (Brigette) Cofiell, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The Cofiell family would like to acknowledge and thank all the nurses/aides with the VNA and Serenity House for all their compassion and care over his final days.

We will all miss Dick's welcoming smile, good nature and love for family and friends. His life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm Sunday December 1, 2019 at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave. Goleta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA/Serenity House or the Lake Cachuma Nature Center.