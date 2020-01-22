Richard James Karr (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard James Karr.
Service Information
St Raphael's Church
5444 Hollister Ave
Santa Barbara, CA 93111
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard James Karr passed away in his sleep on December 17, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, WI in 1930. He married Virginia Sobocinski in 1950. They moved to CA in 1972 where Dick worked as an engineer for Delco Electronics. Dick and Virginia loved to travel. They spent many summers at their cottage in Crivitz, WI. Dick was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Dick was predeceased by his wife, Virginia, his parents Roman and Rose Karr, and his brothers Roman Karr, Ted Karr, and Gordon Karr.

He will be greatly missed by his surviving sisters, Eunice Franzen, Beverly Hanson, and Katharine Adams and by his many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews, as well as his cat, Kitchen.

A mass will be held at St. Raphael's church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Goleta on February 8 at 10:00 am.

Interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery in WI at a later date.
Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.