Richard James Karr passed away in his sleep on December 17, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, WI in 1930. He married Virginia Sobocinski in 1950. They moved to CA in 1972 where Dick worked as an engineer for Delco Electronics. Dick and Virginia loved to travel. They spent many summers at their cottage in Crivitz, WI. Dick was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Dick was predeceased by his wife, Virginia, his parents Roman and Rose Karr, and his brothers Roman Karr, Ted Karr, and Gordon Karr.

He will be greatly missed by his surviving sisters, Eunice Franzen, Beverly Hanson, and Katharine Adams and by his many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews, as well as his cat, Kitchen.

A mass will be held at St. Raphael's church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Goleta on February 8 at 10:00 am.

Interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery in WI at a later date.