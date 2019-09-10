Richard Rance, 87, of Flagstaff, AZ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his son in law David Sanders and his daughter Sherry Ann Sanders. He had been battling Congestive Heart Failure for about 12 months.

Richard is survived by his (sons and daughter) Terry Rance, Randy Rance, Scott Rance and Sherry Ann Sanders. Richard was also a fantastic grandfather to .... John Rance, Crystal Sturgeon, Richard Rance, Jr. Chantelle Lardizabal, Tiffany Rance, Jonathan Rance, Patrick Rance, Sarah Rance, Joshua Ramson and Christina Rance. He also had many great grandchildren, and extended family. Richard raised some of his grandchildren as his own.

Richard had such a love for the outdoors. He would get up every morning and walk 2 miles before he became ill. He was always out exploring. The love he had for the outdoors allowed him to go on many hikes and camping trips.

Richard was a real family man; family was his number 1 priority!!! He always put others before himself ALWAYS. He also loved reading books and learning all he could on a good subject.

A very special thank you to Northland Hospice of Flagstaff, AZ. They were always there for us during this sensitive time. Also, a thank you to Norvell Mortuary of Flagstaff for all the arrangements in AZ. Thanks, also to Starbuck-Lind Mortuary of Lompoc, Calif for all their arrangements in Lompoc.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, followed by a funeral service. Richard will be laid to rest next to his late wife Mary Ann Rance at the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.