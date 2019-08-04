Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Robbins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 5, 1926 - July 8, 2019 Richard "Dick" Robbins was born in Tucson, AZ to Jack and Margaret Robbins. He moved to Santa Monica, CA where he attended Santa Monica High School. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne and America's Guard of Honor Marching Band. In 1945 he joined the family company located in SM, Robbins Auto Top. In 1949 Dick married his first love Eula Elizabeth (Betty) Sweeney. In 1955 they welcomed son Douglas. Dick and Betty enjoyed 42 fun years raising Doug, entertaining at their home and on their boat. Dick and his brother Stan built Robbins Auto Top into the premiere manufacturer of after-market convertible tops. Dick served as President of SM Chamber of Commerce, SM Airport Commissioner, President of SM Boys and Girls Club and was a long-time member of Rotary Club. In 1991, Dick married Barbara Mortensen. Together they had 28 years of great adventures. They spent the early years of their marriage travelling the world with friends, enjoying their condo in Mazatlán and on Dick's beloved boat, The Staretz II. They moved to Santa Barbara in 2001 and became active members of Birnam Wood Golf Club. His great passions in life were deep sea fishing, golf and having fun. Dick was the life of every party! Dick was a member of Cal Yacht Club, Riviera CC, LACC and Birnam Wood Golf Club where he spent his last years. Dick was predeceased by Betty along with brothers Stan and Jack. Dick is survived by wife, Barbara Robbins, son Douglas Robbins and wife Elaine, and three stepchildren, Mike Mortensen (Lisa), Stephanie Jonsson (Matthew), Karen Albi (John) and 9 grandchildren, Sarah, Trevor, Dylan, Amanda, Megan, Griffin, Hayley, Lauren and Johnny. Per his request, there will be a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Santa Monica Boys and Girls Club or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care in Santa Barbara.

Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Barbara News-Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close