Richard Vincent Smith of Grover Beach, formerly of Santa Barbara, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on June 7, 2019 from an aortic aneurysm at age 77.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Richard at Cody's Cafe, 4898 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara on Tuesday, August 27 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. No flowers please. Donations in Richard's memory can be made to the . To read Richard's obituary in its entirety, please go to https://www.marshallspoosunsetfuneralchapel.com/notices/Richard-Smith