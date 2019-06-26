Richard Wiltse, known to friends as "Dick", passed away in his home June 12, 2019 at age 92. He was born October 15, 1926 in Michigan to Edgar McGregor Wiltse and Ivy (Holland) Wiltse, and raised in Windsor, Ont. Canada. Dick served in the US Navy, in WWII in the Pacific, most notably for 19 months on Okinawa. He met is wife, Patricia Smith in 1947 they married in 1948 and raised 3 children. Dick began his career with Southern California Edison in Orange County in 1948 after years with Edison he accepted an opportunity to transfer to Santa Barbara and the family moved in 1963 and in 1981 he retired from Edison as a planner. He loved golf, baseball, dogs and gardening. He volunteered for 10 years with his golden retriever in the Pet Therapy program at Cottage and Goleta Valley Hospitals. He is preceded in death by his wife Pat of close to 50 years, his daughter Jackie Bosch, son Rick Wiltse and survived by his daughter Debra (Phill) Beuoy, granddaughter Nedda (Dan) Aldrich two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Caleb. Our dad, grandfather and great-grandfather will be sadly missed and forever remembered.

Reception and light lunch at his home August 3 from 1-3