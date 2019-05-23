Riley Charles Fatch, born June 11, 1992 left this world on May 13, 2019. Riley grew up in Santa Barbara, attending Foothill and Monte Vista Elementary, La Colina Jr. High and San Marcos High School.

Those who knew Riley will remember his sharp wit, big heart and charismatic nature. He was a handsome, hilarious, generous and loving person. Riley grew up in town playing soccer, football and baseball before briefly attending Chico State University. He spent summers boating in the northwest with family and friends. Despite many sincere attempts at recovery, and despite the love and support of family, friends and professionals, Riley was unable to win his 8 year battle with addiction. He chose to seek eternal peace and to be free from the painful struggle his life had become.

Riley will be missed terribly by those left behind, including his parents, Bob and Kim Fatch and his two older brothers, Casey and Connor Fatch as well as many other family members and friends. There will be a celebration of his life on June 22nd.