FORTIES

Sergeant Major Robert Forties and Joan May Forties have been reunited.

Sergeant Major Robert Forties passed away on May 19, 2019 and Joan May Forties passed away September 17, 2018. Bob and Joan had a true love story. They met in England during WWII where Bob was stationed, and Joan was raised. After a short courtship they were married on March 11, 1944. Within days Bob was deployed and Joan was sent to Kansas City, MO to stay with Bob?s mother. Sergeant Major Robert Forties served 26 years in the US Army. A veteran of World War II and the Korean War, he was a highly decorated war veteran with 6 purple hearts, silver and bronze stars. Joan accompanied her highly decorated husband all over the world.

They came to Santa Barbara in 1964 when Bob retired from the US Army. They quickly met many friends and held many theme parties. Bob and Joan had a love story that grew stronger over time. They loved to have their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and even great great-grandchildren around, while hosting family events. They love to tell their love story to everyone and have instilled that deep love to their children and grandchildren. They will be deeply missed but their love story will live on. They are proceeded in death by their son in law Joseph Ambriz and are survived by their 2 children, David Forties (Jane) and Christina Ambriz, 4 grandchildren, Scott Forties (Amy), Leah Gaona (Daniel), Joseph R. Ambriz (Norma), Anthony Ambriz (Celeste), 7 great grandchildren, Leana, Alyssa, Hailey, Daniel Jr, Olivia, Jaiden, Maya and 2 Great-Great grandchildren, Damien and Domenic.

Services will be held Friday May 24, at 10:30 am at Santa Barbara Cemetery and reception to follow at The Veterans Hall.

Arrangements made by McDermott Crockett Mortuary.