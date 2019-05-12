Our Father, Robert Anthony Helman passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 1155pm at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He was 78 years old born on December 6, 1940. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Helman of 58 years, his children David, Michael, Laura and Matthew. His Grandchildren, Anthony, Hannah, Jacob, Miles, Christian, Nicolas, and Aubrey and his brother Jon Helman of South Lake Tahoe. He was the son of Oliver and Jennie Helman. He graduated from South Gate High School in 1958 and went on to Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. A year late he married his wife, Mary Ann Colvert on December 26, 1960. He continued his education at Long Beach State University with B.S. in mathematics. He then attended University of Southern California, USC, and received his master degree in electrical engineering. An Engineer by trade, he worked for North American Corp. and worked on the Saturn V project which later was used on the Apollo Missions. He then worked for Lockheed Aircraft and worked on the SR 71 and on numerous other projects for 19 years. He work for Northrop Corp California for a short time. He later worked for Leach Relay Corp as well as Sistron and Donnor. In 1985 he was offered a position as V.P. of Operations with Kilovac Corp in Carpenteria California where he retired in 1999.

He was raised in South Gate California then in 1965 moved to Diamond Bar California to raise his family. He then moved to Santa Barbara California in 1985 where he lived until his passing. His passion was music.He was an accomplished choral director for over 50 years. He directed choirs at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Pomona California, Saint Denis Catholic Church in Diamond Bar, the Santa Barbara Boys Choir of Saint Anthony's Seminary for many years through 2001 of which he enjoyed 4 European trips singing Gods praises and the choir at Our Lady of Sorrows in Santa Barbara until 2016. These last fews years he sang side by side with his wife with the Santa Barbara Old Mission Choir for as long as his health afforded him.

During his retirement he continued his love for music joining his son-in-law forming his business DnA on-site Trumpet Vine Sound LLC recording many venues including, Tails from the Tavern, Local Coral Assembles at Saint Theres Accademy of Santa Barbara and many others private artist. He was an accomplished teacher of music with recorders at the Presbyterian Church in Goleta California and Recorders Assembles at Notre Dame School.He sang and played guitar with his band "The Lonesome Travelers" in the 60's.

His Love for his family was his love of life! Rest in peace Dad "we will be seeing you".

Viewing Information:

Date: May 16thHours: 4-8 pm

*Rosary will be at 7pm

Location: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel

Address: 15 East Sola Street Santa Barbara

Funeral Mass:

Date May 17th

Time: 10 am

Location: Old Mission Santa Barbara

Address: 2201 Laguna Street Santa Barbara

He will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery immediately following the mass. There will be a reception back at The Old Mission afterwards.

Address: Calvary Catholic Cemetery 199 N Hope Ave Santa Barbara

In lieu of flowers please makes donations to Old Mission Santa Barbara California.