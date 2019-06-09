Robert "Bob" Barnes Welby of Santa Barbara passed away at home May 16, 2019; surrounded by family. Born Apr 11, 1929; son of the late Harry Sheldon Welby and Mary Barnes Welby of Taft, CA; formerly of East Hampton, New York, where family ancestry dates back to the early 1600's.

Bob was married to his late wife, Audrey Ann Schwinefus, on Sep 7, 1952. Bob and Audrey are survived by their children Laura Welby of Santa Barbara and her children-Morgan (Carmela) and Marisa (Daniel), David Welby of Santa Ynez, and his children-Sara, Brandon and Bryson, Ann Welby-Hange (Bob) of Dalton, Ohio, and their children-Keegan, Rhys and Logan, Joyce Hulsebos (the late Don Hulsebos) of Santa Barbara, and their children-Tessa (Brandon), and Alexis (fiancé Chris), and Ellen Welby of Santa Barbara. Additionally, Bob is survived by his brother; Dr. Charles Welby and four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Bob attended Taft Schools, transferring to UC Davis and then UC Berkeley, earning a BS in Agricultural Economics. Bob enlisted in the Navy in Feb 1952 and graduated from Officers Candidate School where he was commissioned an Ensign. He served at Coronado Amphibious Base in CA with two tours on the USS Mt. McKinley (AGC7) during the Korean War, including 33 ports of call. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant.

Bob spent his career as a property appraiser with the California Department of Veteran's Affairs, Santa Barbara Savings and Loan, and as an independent appraiser. He obtained his Senior Residential Appraiser designation (SRA) and California real estate broker license and was a residential real estate investor. He served as 2-term president of the Tri-County Chapter of The Society of Real Estate Appraisers. Bob was also a proud avocado grower and an avid gardener.

Bob and his late wife loved Santa Barbara and they chose to make this their permanent home, with Bob living here for over sixty years. He was involved in numerous local and national organizations; including 4-H, several Sister City groups, Sons of the American Revolution, The Order of the Founders and Patriots of America, and Military Order of World Wars. Bob also gave life as a 40-gallon blood donor. Bob and Audrey hosted hundreds of exchange students from around the world and many parties and fundraisers at their Santa Barbara home.

Bob was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, a degenerative disease, eventually causing a severe disability. Bob never lost his spirit to persevere, sense of humor, or sharp mind. His positive spirit was an example to those fortunate enough to know him.

Bob's family extends their thanks and gratitude to his many wonderful caregivers, who along with his children, helped him to remain in his home.

Bob recently celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends, so there will be no memorial service. Bob's burial service will be at Calvary Cemetery Santa Barbara at 10 AM on Thursday, Jul 25, 2019.

Bob supported many charities. In lieu of flowers, friends may honor Bob with a donation to Santa Barbara Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care or a .