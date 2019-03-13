Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. St. Onge.

In Loving Memory

3.2.1927- 2.24.2019

Bob passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his four children: Joyce St. Onge, Stephen St. Onge, Gayle St. Onge, and Jeanne Schuyler; grandchildren, Jeff, Lauren, and Whitney, and great granddaughters Isabella, and Bella. Bob married Irene in 1947, his loving wife of a wonderful 53 years.

Bob proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard for 21 years. During this time, he and his family were stationed on the East Coast. In 1954, he was among the first to be promoted to Master Chief Petty Officer, a position he held until retiring from the military in 1965.

After retiring, Bob relocated his family to Santa Barbara, California, where he began his second career for the city as a Sanitation Inspector. Bob held this position for 15 years, retiring along with Irene in December 1983.

Bob and Irene relocated to Vandenberg Village where they enjoyed their retirement years close to family and friends. He stayed active enjoying his favorite pastimes of playing golf, swimming, fishing, and gardening.

Bob was known as a man of a few words with a quiet smile. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and doting grandfather. His family and friends will miss him dearly.

He will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Dementia Society of America.