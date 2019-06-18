Robert Hall Jenkins peacefully passed away on June 13, 2019 in Santa Barbara. Bob was born on November 27, 1926 to Edith and Lyman Jenkins. He grew up in Chicago with his older sister, Marion. He attended MIT graduating with honors and a degree in Engineering. He served during WWII in the Navy attending Illinois Institute of Technology for officer training. He married Ann Umbach and had two children, Cherry and Lawrence Jenkins. Ann predeceased Bob and he remarried Patricia Mohr in Rancho Santa Fe in 2001. They moved to Santa Barbara 2002 to be closer to their children. They were happily married 18 years.

Bob has been retired for several years from his position as president of the family owned business Superior Concrete Accessories which was sold to an Arizona company and became Dayton Superior. During the decades of work, the business of supporting infrastructure included contributing reinforcing steel and concrete structures to projects around the world including the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit System (BART) and the iconic Sidney Opera House in Australia.

Bob had a wonderful sense of fun. He was incredibly generous and made everyone around him happy to be with him. He always had a small pad of paper and a golf pencil in his breast pocket because lists were how he made being organized look effortless. He loved life and people but cared little for possessions. Many remember him entering a room with a "Fred Flintstone" like yell. He was ready for a party. He treated friends and employees as family. There was nothing more important to him than his own family and they all knew it.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pat Mohr Jenkins, his children Cherry Roberts, Lawrence Jenkins and step-children, Diane Zumwalt, John Mohr and David Mohr, grandchildren, Michael Farewell, Christopher Roberts and Genevieve Medow-Jenkins and one great-grandson, Casey Roberts.

We would like to thank the staff of Valle Verde in Santa Barbara for the excellent care and compassion they gave.