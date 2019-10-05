June 2, 1938 - June 7, 2019

Robert Henning passed away from complications following surgery on June 7, 2019 at Serenity House.

During his 22-year tenure at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) -- as Chief Curator, Assistant Director and Acting Director -- Robert showcased in numerous exhibitions the Museum's important collection of sculpture, drawings, prints, and paintings while attracting local and national donors. He participated in two major building renovations and greatly expanded exhibition, education, and publication programs. Among the major donations he oversaw were the gift of 1,400 19th-century French lithographs from Michael and Jane Wilson and the nationally important gift of ancient sculpture and modern French paintings from the estate of Wright S. Ludington.

Richard West, former Executive Director of the SBMA, recollects: "I first met Robert when we were both art history graduate students at Berkeley. I admired him then for his broad knowledge, quiet efficiency, and intuitive rapport with people, all qualities which he continued to demonstrate with distinction as chief curator at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. I considered him a friend, and mourn his passing."

Before joining the staff at the SBMA, Robert's career as an art historian, curator and museum administrator began with his appointment as Gallery Manager/Curator, Ohio State University (1969); then as Curator, Memorial Art Gallery, University of Rochester (1972-1977); followed by the Curatorship at the Springfield Museum of Fine Art/George Walter Vincent Museum, Springfield MA (1979-1981);and then as Chief Curator, SBMA (1981-2003).

His education included undergraduate studies at Kenyon College and Ohio State University; graduate studies at University of California Berkeley where he received a Master of Arts and was awarded a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship; followed by a second Master of Arts degree from Case Western Reserve where he completed an internship at the Cleveland Museum of Art; and lastly attending the Getty Museum Management Institute.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve and Bob Henning and his wife, Caroline Arnold. He is survived by his life partner of thirty-nine years and spouse, Brian Stenfors, Santa Barbara, CA; daughter Alys Piper and son-in-law, William (Bill) DeMattia, Tallmadge, OH; son Seth Tully Henning, Kent, OH; and granddaughter, Sara Henning, Kent, OH; sister, Linda Henning, Kailua, HI; and, brother, James (Jim) Henning, Organ, NM.

At Robert's request, family memorial services were private. May you rest in peace dear sweet Robert, world traveler, accomplished pianist, and chef extraordinaire who cherished preparing and sharing meals with family and friends. You will be missed.

Donations in Robert's memory can be made to Serenity House, Santa Barbara Visiting Nurses Association, and/or Cottage Health System - all of whom were there for us at our moments of greatest need - and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.