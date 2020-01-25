Robert died quietly in his sleep at Mission Terrace in Santa Barbara on January 17, 2020, age 96. Bob, the only child of Henry Clifford Stilphen and Nina May Preston Stilphen, was born in Los Angeles on August 6, 1923. The Stilphen Family moved to Santa Barbara in 1938. He joined a Santa Barbara Bicycle Club and while attending SBHS was in the ROTC. He enlisted in the Marines and served in the South Pacific during WWII. After the war, he joined his father in business as a salesman which was his profession for the next 40 years. In 1945 he married Mary Ann Henley and they had two children, Gregory Robert Stilphen and Suzanne Yvonne Stilphen. In 1965 he married Virginia P. Young, who had 2 grown children, David Norwood Young and Gayle Irene Young. They had 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. They enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and travel. They also golfed and bowled. He was predeceased by his wife Virginia on June 16, 2019. He requested no service and will be cremated. His remains will be dispensed in the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains. In lieu of flowers and cards, please say a prayer for the Stilphen Family's loss.