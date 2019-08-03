Robert James "Jim" Canby passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was 90 years old.

Robert James Canby was born on November 6, 1928 to Joseph and May Canby of Santa Barbara. Jim and his brother Gene helped their father on his commercial fishing boat growing up in Santa Barbara. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1946, and became an avid bowler and golfer. Jim took the honor of "Santa Barbara City Champ" in 1948, and his trophies adorned the mantle at the Canby home for years to come. A great fisherman and golfer, these were his true passions. He married Janice Hunter in 1950, and shortly after was drafted into the Army. (preceded him in death July 2013). He was also an active member of the Elks Lodge, where he participated in many golf, and bowling tournaments with his friends. Jim enjoyed fishing, golfing and bowling, but most of all, he loved spending as much of his time possible enjoying his three beloved grandchildren, Malia (David) Speciale, Kyle Welton, and Bryant Beaveridge, which he truly adored. Survived by his only daughter, Debra (Bruce) Canby-Beaveridge of S.B., nephew Kenny (Carla) Canby of Orcutt, Nieces, Lori (Charlie) Wipfli of Pleasanton, and Kathleen (Roni) Waksman of Eilat, Israel, sisters Louise (Harry) Watson of Texas, Esther (George) Snow of Summerland, and Frances (Pete) Vanetti of Goleta, along with his several nieces and nephews, local and throughout the country. The family would like to thank Jim's loving and compassionate caregivers, Maddy, Mayra and Bruce who have been there for us all.

Jim's wishes will be honored with a private celebration at sea, by spreading his ashes over Canby Reef, in the SB Channel which was discovered by his father decades ago. RIP Papa, forever in our hearts.