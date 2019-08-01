After a brief battle with cancer, Robert "Bob" Jeffery Lovelace passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2019 surrounded by family. The youngest child of four born June 5, 1954 to Earl and Marilyn Lovelace in Santa Barbara, Bob graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1972.

An avid athlete growing up, Bob participated in many sports and activities including soap box derby, scuba diving, chorus, basketball and football. He was best known for his contributions to the Santa Barbara athletic community which he served throughout his lifetime as a coach, referee, and athlete. Many know him from his pet store Critter Center, as well as Goleta Sports, the sporting goods store he successfully owned and operated for 32 years.

Though sports were his passion, Bob had a love for being outdoors. One would often find him playing tennis at Oak Park, soaking up the sun at Summerland Beach, water skiing at Lake San Antonio, attending a concert at the SB Bowl, or hosting a BBQ at his home in San Roque. He loved traveling, music, and always had a joke to tell. Above all, he loved his friends and family.

Bob is survived by daughters Sonia and Marina, brothers Dan and Chris, several nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Marilyn, and sister Bonnie.

All will miss his humor, positive attitude, and love for Santa Barbara. The world has lost one most loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara or Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 East Sola Street on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 3 PM.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel.