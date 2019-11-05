November 5,1943 - October 31, 2019

Robert 75, passed away in Santa Maria, CA. on Thursday October 31, 2019 at Marian Medical Center. He was born on November 5, 1943 to Guadalupe Duarte and Rosie Guevarra in Santa Barbara CA. Where he lived most of his life. Robert served in the Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade in the Vietnam War. He was apart of the Johnson Platoon. He loved the army and was very involved in almost every reunion. He was awarded with two Purple Hearts, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Medal, Infantryman Badge, and Parachute Badge Air Medal. Robert is survived by his three children Robert Jr., Michael, and Bridget. 12 Grandchildren, 8 Great-grandchildren, siblings John, Tommy, Mary, Richard, Theresa, Freddy, and Frankie. He loved his family and was loved by so many. Robert always knew how to make people laugh and put a smile on your face. He was an amazing man that has left his mark on the world. Robert's services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, 10am-12pm viewing at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel. Following 1pm Graveside service at Calvary cemetery. Immediately following, reception at The Eagles Lodge.